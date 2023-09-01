Wolves are still pushing to sign Southampton forward Che Adams, as per Alex Crook.

Adams, 27, has three goals in three Championship outings so far this season.

The Scottish striker made 28 Premier League appearances last time around scoring five and assisting three as the Saints suffered relegation to the second tier.

Adams has been subject to interest a lot of this summer, and a deal could still be done today. The Saints have their replacement lined up with Sunderland’s Ross Stewart making his way to the south coast after a bid was accepted.

Che Adams not as advanced yet as some have suggested but #Wolves trying to get it done tomorrow and #SaintsFC have their replacement in Ross Stewart. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) August 31, 2023

A solid bit of business

Stewart is a strong option to have in the Championship and when fit he is one of the best strikers in the division.

He only managed 13 second tier appearances last season picking up two serious injuries during the campaign. However, the Scotsman scored ten and assisted three in those 13 so he certainly knows where the back of the net is.

Southampton have handled their business quite well this summer given the loss of key men following their relegation.

They could still lose Adams, but once again it doesn’t seem to have really caught the Saints off guard and they appear more than prepared for that eventuality. Russell Martin will welcome the addition of Stewart. The former Ross County man fits his style well and is a striker that can offer something in most departments.

They’ve started the season quite well and will be hoping to add another three points to their tally when they travel to Sunderland in the early kick off tomorrow.