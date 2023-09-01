West Brom attacker Rayhaan Tulloch is set to join Bradford City on loan, as per reporter Tom Collomosse.

22-year-old Tulloch has been in the first-team picture with West Brom before but has found most of his opportunities out on loan.

He spent a spell with Irish side Dundalk earlier this year, netting five goals and providing an assist in 19 outings before returning to The Hawthorns in June. Now though, it is said that Tulloch is set to head out on another temporary deal.

Daily Mail reporter Collomosse has said on Twitter that the West Brom man is set to join Bradford City on loan.

WBA youngster Rayhaan Tulloch set to join Bradford on loan — Tom Collomosse (@TomCollomosse) September 1, 2023

The move will mark his second stint in League Two having previously spent a spell with Rochdale. Tulloch has also spent time on loan at Doncaster Rovers before, but he played only twice for the club, managing one assist in the process.

Tulloch has played three times for West Brom’s U21s so far this season, netting in a 3-0 win over Aston Villa’s youngsters earlier this month.

1 of 15 What stadium is this? Loftus Road Portman Road Bloomfield Road The Den

A good move for all?

At 22, the time has come for Tulloch to play first-team football on a regular basis. His spell with Dundalk, while not necessarily the most prolific, has proven that he has got goals in him at a senior level. The West Brom youngster has been prolific for the Baggies’ U18s and U21s before and now, he’ll be determined to prove himself in League Two.

Mark Hughes currently has Matt Derbyshire, Vadaine Oliver, Tyler Smith and Andy Cook as options at the top of the pitch. Tulloch will bolster those ranks while also offering himself as an option on the wing too.