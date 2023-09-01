Chelsea defender Bashir Humphreys could still leave on loan today with Swansea City currently seen as the most viable option as things stand, as per Bobby Vincent.

Humphreys, 20, spent part of last season on loan in Germany.

He made 13 appearances across all competitions for SC Paderborn last time around. The loan move came following ten outings for Chelsea’s youth side in the Premier League 2 and this summer he has been subject to interest from several sides.

Earlier today it was reported that despite interest from the Swans it appeared likely that the central defender would remain at Stamford Bridge.

However, Michael Duff’s side have received a late boost with a loan move still a possibility and Swansea City are currently seen as the frontrunners.

🚨 Update on Bashir Humphreys: 20yo could still leave with lack of development with Trevoh Chalobah. Defender's camp keeping loan move open with Swansea City the most viable option at the moment. Plenty could still happen between now and 11pm. #CFC https://t.co/LjiK3iqKaP — Bobby Vincent (@BobbyVincentFL) September 1, 2023

A strong addition

Humphreys could do with a full year of consistent senior football to help develop him as a player.

The chances of him getting enough game time to do that at Chelsea appear slim and that makes a loan move make a lot more sense today.

However, it seems this deal has a lot of moving parts and that may mean Swansea City are relying on a few things to fall their way before they can get this one over the line.

The Swans have started the season with two draws from their opening four league outings. They’re yet to pick up a Championship win so far, and it will be hoped as soon as the squad settle down following the close of the window that they start picking up results.