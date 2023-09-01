Bournemouth have verbally agreed to let Jamal Lowe join Swansea City on loan until January, as per Mark McAdam.

Lowe, 29, has been linked with a move away from Bournemouth for a lot of the summer.

He spent last season on loan at QPR in the Championship and made 20 appearances, scoring three and assisting a further two in the second tier.

Before that he helped the Cherries earn promotion to the Premier League registering nine goal contributions in 34 league outings.

He made the move to the Vitality Stadium from the Swans back in 2021 and now he could move back to Wales temporarily.

McAdam has reported a verbal agreement is in place to send Lowe to Swansea City until January, but he claims other Championship clubs are still monitoring the situation.

Bournemouth have verbally agreed a deal with Swansea for Jamal Lowe to join on loan until January. The two clubs are still finalising the deal but one source has suggested multiple other Championship clubs are still interested in the player…#Swans #SwanseaCity — Mark McAdam (@markmcadamtv) September 1, 2023

A shrewd pick-up

Swansea City could do with Lowe to bolster their attacking options and they’ll be hoping he can recreate the form he previously demonstrated whilst at the club.

He managed 14 goals for the Swans in the 2020/21 season and another campaign similar to that would significantly boost Michael Duff’s chances of a positive campaign this time around.

However, with work to still be done before a deal is finalised it cannot be ruled out that another second tier side swoop in with an offer that could sway Bournemouth’s intentions.

It will be interesting to see how this one develops and whether Lowe makes a dramatic return back to Wales this deadline day.