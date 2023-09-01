Swansea City are closing in on the loan signing of D.C. United youngster Kristian Fletcher, as per a report from The Athletic.

Swansea City will be hoping to wrap up some late business in the closing stages of the summer transfer window.

The Swans have experienced late disappointment with transfer before but the hope will be that some fresh faces can arrive in South Wales before tonight’s 11pm deadline. Now, it has been claimed that one player on his way in is American talent Kristian Fletcher.

The Athletic reports that Fletcher is set to sign on loan until the winter from D.C. United, who are under the shared ownership of Jason Levien alongside the Swans.

Fletcher has been a regular at youth level for the U.S. and at 18, he’s already played 15 times for DC’s first-team. In the process, he’s notched a goal and an assist, playing as either a winger or striker.

1 of 15 What stadium is this? Loftus Road Portman Road Bloomfield Road The Den

A promising addition

Fletcher’s first-team experience is fairly limited but alongside his MLS outings, he did play 17 times for USL Championship side Loudon United. He managed four goals for them before his D.C. switch, so he has tasted senior action before this season.

It will be interesting to see if Fletcher comes straight into Michael Duff’s plans or if he has to work his way through the U21s, bidding to catch the eye with them before earning a senior shot.

He looks like a promising late addition to the ranks though as Duff puts the finishing touches on his summer business.