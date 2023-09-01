Swansea City have seen a deadline day bid for Peterborough United centre-back Ronnie Edwards, as per Sky Sports’ James Savundra.

Peterborough United’s prized asset is England youth international Edwards. He’s been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League this summer and interest from West Ham is persisting on transfer deadline day.

It has been said that Posh will demand as much as £10m for the 20-year-old centre-back and now, it has been claimed that Championship side Swansea City have made an ambitious bid to sign him.

Sky Sports reporter James Savundra has said on Twitter that the Swans have had a deadline day bid rejected by Peterborough United for Edwards.

Hearing that Swansea City may have had a Deadline Day bid rejected for Ronnie Edwards Premier League and Championship interest remains West Ham made approach already this week Stays as a Peterborough United player for now@SkySportsNews #Swans | #PUFC | #WHUFC — James Savundra (@JamesSavundra) September 1, 2023

For now, Edwards will be remaining at London Road but with a matter of hours before the window ends, time will tell if Posh take the chance to cash in on the young defender who is more than ready for a step up to a higher league.

Destined for a bigger move?

Edwards is arguably one of the country’s most promising centre-back prospects. He’s got a strong amount of senior experience to his name after breaking into the Peterborough United team at a young age and as a regular in England’s youth setup, a Premier League move is certainly a realistic prospect.

As the window winds down though, it remains to be seen if Posh’s valuation prices admirers out of a late move.

Edwards has outgrown both League One and Peterborough United and the time has come for him to make a step up, but it would be a real surprise if he ended up at Swansea. That said, it would be a fantastic addition for the Swans.