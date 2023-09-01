Swansea City boss offers clear stance on Nathan Wood after previous Southampton bids

Swansea City boss Michael Duff says that Nathan Wood will be sold if any club meets the Swans’ valuation of the player.

Southampton have tried and failed to sign the 21-year-old Wood this summer. The centre-back was wanted by former Swansea City boss Russell Martin at Southampton, who’ve had two bids knocked back so far this summer.

The Saints have since brought in Manchester City centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis on loan and so a move for Wood now looks unlikely.

WalesOnline say that the situation regarding Wood remains the same as it was before, and so too has Duff, who said ahead of this weekend’s Championship clash v Bristol City:

“It’s the same. As you were. There’s a valuation on him that hasn’t been met. He’s still our player. The club has a valuation. If it gets met he’ll be sold. If not he’ll stay.

“He’s got two years left on his contract. It’s the rules of football, really.”

WalesOnline also add that Swansea are hoping to get three new players in before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Duff has been very clear here. It’s not often that a manager is so clear in discussing a player’s situation at the club, but he’s made it clear to any interested club that Wood is for sale, but only at Swansea’s price.

He remains a key player for the club and losing him so close to the end of the transfer window would be a huge blow; especially after losing Joel Piroe earlier in the month.

We could yet see the Swans pull off some exciting signings in the final hours of the window, and Swansea fans will be waiting eagerly to see who – if anyone – the club eventually brings in.