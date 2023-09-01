Sunderland have made an initial loan offer for Fenerbahce midfielder Miguel Crespo, as per Fotospor (via Roker Report).

Crespo, 26, is a versatile midfielder who played 23 top flight games in Turkey last season.

He contributed to three goals and so far this season has made three appearances in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

The French-born Portuguese man made the move to Turkey from Portugal back in 2021 and has since been a regular for the Turkish giants.

Now, Sunderland appear to be in the frame for Crespo. Reports in Turkey claim a bid has been made which reportedly is an initial loan with a view of a permanent deal.

It goes on to say the deal isn’t far off what the Turkish side want and permission has been granted to start discussions with Crespo.

The right fit

At 26-year-old Crespo is older than the typical Sunderland signing nowadays, but he is exactly what they need right now.

He can play deeper or more advanced and he adds a bit more physicality to Sunderland’s midfield rank.

It would be an exciting capture and his experience in Turkey should allow him to fit nicely into the Championship should a move be finalised today.

Tony Mowbray’s side look set for a very busy final day of business, but there are certainly promising signs amongst the expected outgoings today.

The Black Cats have been accused in the past of not having the right balance in the squad, but this sort of target proves it’s an issue they are looking to address.

Up next for Sunderland is a home clash against Southampton tomorrow afternoon.