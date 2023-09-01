Sunderland are set to complete the signing of Adil Aouchiche, as per L’Equipe (via Michael Graham).

Auochiche, 21, has made plenty of appearances in Ligue 1 so far in his career.

The midfielder came through at PSG before getting his first real senior breakthroughs at St Etienne.

He now plays for Lorient and after 11 league appearances last season he could be on the move.

Sunderland are said to be closing in on the completion of this deal with the youngster set to be the latest French youngster to be added to Sunderland’s ranks. He looks set to sign a five year deal on Wearside.

1 of 14 What is Oli McBurnie's former club? Swansea City Barnsley Huddersfield Town Luton Town

One in…

Sunderland look set for a busy final day of business.

Fans are eager for the club to build on their top six finish last season, but to do that they will have to have a near perfect final day of the summer window.

They look set to lose Ross Stewart and others could follow. But, the addition of Auochiche is a solid one and something fans are more used to seeing under the current regime.

The 21-year-old fits the mould perfectly. He has time and space to grow, but already has 81 Ligue 1 appearances to his name so he certainly isn’t lacking any experience as he heads to England.

It seems he had quite a tough time at Lorient, but it will be hoped he can find his form of old should he sign for Sunderland today.

Up next for Sunderland is a home clash against Southampton tomorrow afternoon.