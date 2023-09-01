Sunderland defender Danny Batth is in talks with Cardiff City over a potential move, as per Michael Graham.

Batth, 32, played 40 Championship games for Sunderland last season.

The experienced defender won Sunderland’s player of the year award and he helped guide the Black Cats to a top six finish in their first year back at this level.

However, despite proving last year he was still more than capable of performing at a high level, Sunderland have appeared to want him gone this summer.

Blackburn Rovers looked the likely destination for Batth, but after negotiations dwindled on too long, Batth pulled out of that one.

Graham reported first that Batth’s departure was likely, and now it has been reported Cardiff City are the club in talks over a potential deal.

Danny Batth heading to Cardiff #SAFC — Michael Graham (@Capt_Fishpaste) September 1, 2023

Another twist to the tale

Sunderland’s recruitment plan is to develop youngsters and build a squad for the future.

But, as much as technically gifted prospects are, you do need experience to survive and compete. This remains a balance Sunderland are yet to get right.

The Black Cats risk really upsetting the balance of the squad this window and with Batth looking set to join several other names on their way out the door, the mood is quite bleak on Wearside.

It remains to be seen which club Batth may join, or what sort of deal Sunderland have struck.

But it will be hoped they move fast in the final few hours of the window to ensure their squad is still in a healthy state when the window slams shut at 11pm tonight.