Michut, 20, spent last year on loan in the north east.

The French midfielder didn’t sign permanently for Sunderland earlier in the summer and he returned to PSG.

He has spent the summer training in a separate group to the main squad with the French champions happy to let him leave.

However, no one expected a return to Sunderland to be on the cards and it has been reported the Black Cats are joined by clubs in Switzerland, Turkey and Belgium in the race for his signature.

Exploring all options

Sunderland didn’t seem too interested in bringing him to the club on a permanent basis earlier in the summer, but in fairness the situation at the club has changed drastically and so have their transfer plans.

With several key men currently linked with moves away from Sunderland, it seems they are returning to what they know in Michut and it will be interesting to see how this one develops.

Another midfield addition would be useful for Tony Mowbray’s side, but there are question marks over whether Michut is the type of midfielder they need.

But, the 20-year-old has a year in England under his belt now and he is a bright talent.

It looks set to be a busy day for Sunderland as they scramble to ensure they are in a strong position come 11pm tonight.