Stoke City to let defender join League Two club

Stoke City are set to let the youngster head out the exit door on a temporary basis before the deadline at 11pm.

Okagbue, 19, was first linked with the Saddlers at the end of July in a report by TEAMtalk and the deal has since gone quiet.

Football Insider claim he is now finally heading to Mat Sadler’s side as they look to bolster their defensive department.

Stoke exit on the cards

A temporary exit for Okagbue would help him get more experience under his belt in the Football League. Stoke will hope that he gets plenty of game time with Walsall in League Two.

The teenager spent time in the National League at Oldham Athletic during the last campaign to help boost his development before heading back to the bet365 Stadium.

He started his career in Ireland with St. Kevin’s Boys before moving over to England.

The teenager has risen up through the youth ranks at Stoke and has been a regular for the Championship outfit at various levels over recent years. However, he is yet to make a senior appearance for the Potters.

It is expected to be a busy few hours on the transfer front at Stoke as they seek to conclude their finals bits of incoming and outgoing business. They beat fellow second tier outfit Rotherham United 6-1 in the Carabao Cup last time out and are back in league action this weekend at home to Preston North End.