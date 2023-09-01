Stoke City man to link up with Newport County

Stoke City are poised to let the youngster join the League Two side again to help him get some more experience under his belt.

Baker, 20, spent the second-half of the last campaign with the Exiles in the fourth tier to boost his development.

Football Insider claim he is now heading back to Rodney Parade for a second spell and the two clubs involved have until the transfer deadline at 11pm to strike a deal.

Stoke exit on the cards

Another temporary exit would be a shrewd move for Baker. It would help him get some more regular game time in the Football League.

A switch back to Newport is also a sensible choice as he already knows how Graham Coughlan’s side operate and is familiar with their players and their fans.

Baker has been on the books at Stoke since 2021 after they swooped to land him from Gillingham. He rose up through the academy ranks of the Gills and was a regular for the Kent club at various youth levels before making the transfer up to the Championship.

He is yet to make a competitive appearance for the Potters and remains down the pecking order of their first-team under Alex Neil. The Wales youth international is now expected to join Newport again before the deadline as the South Wales outfit look to add more competition and depth to their defensive department today.