Swansea City look set to sign Stoke City left-back Josh Tymon in a £2million+ deal, reports TEAMtalk.

Tymon, 24, looks set to leave Stoke City before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.

The former Hull City man has racked up well over 100 appearances for the Potters since joining in 2017, and he’s played in all but two of his side’s games so far this season. But now he looks set for Swansea City.

TEAMtalk are reporting that the Swans have agreed a deal to sign the Englishman, adding that Stoke rejected Swansea’s opening approach before Michael Duff’s side returned with a bid in excess of £2million; which the Potters have seemingly accepted.

The same report adds that Tymon is heading for a medical with Swansea City.

Swansea have been in the market for a left-back all summer after losing Ryan Manning on a free transfer at the end of last season, having since brought in Nathan Tjoe-A-On, and now, it appears, Tymon.

1 of 14 What is Oli McBurnie's former club? Swansea City Barnsley Huddersfield Town Luton Town

A huge signing

This one seems unexpected, but for the Swans, it’s a big signing.

Tymon could well have had a big role to play at Stoke this season but after the Potters’ big summer overhaul, he looked like more of a rotation player.

For the Swans though, they’re signing a top player with proven Championship credentials, and for Tymon it’s a move to an exciting Championship club who’ve also made some waves in the market this summer.

Duff now has two decent left-back options at his disposal in Tymon and Tjoe-A-On, solving at least one problem position ahead of tonight’s transfer deadline.