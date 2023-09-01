Stoke City join West Brom and Norwich City in race for Bournemouth forward

Stoke City are interested in a move for AFC Bournemouth attacker Jamal Lowe, as detailed in a report by The Star.

Stoke City are being linked with a swoop for the Premier League man before the end of the transfer window as they look to continue their ambitious recruitment drive.

Lowe, 29, spent time on loan in the Championship last season with QPR but has since returned to his parent club with his future up in the air now.

The Star claim the Potters are in the frame for his signature alongside the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, West Brom, Norwich City and Hibernian with the transfer deadline at 11pm this evening.

Another option for Stoke

Lowe would give Stoke another option to pick from in attack. He would also add more competition and depth to that department.

Alex Neil’s side have been one of the busiest sides on the transfer front in the league this summer and are expected to continue their business up until the end today.

Lowe has been on the books of Bournemouth since 2021 and helped them gain promotion to the Premier League under their former boss Scott Parker in his first year with the Cherries. However, he has since slipped down the pecking order in the top flight.

He was given the green light to join QPR in January and he went on to play 20 times for the Hoops in all competitions, chipping in with three goals.

Lowe has also played for the likes of Portsmouth, Wigan Athletic and Swansea City in the past and is now believed to be on Stoke’s radar.