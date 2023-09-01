Stockport County summer signing allowed to leave on loan

Stockport County defender Josh Popoola has joined Spennymoor Town on loan, as announced by their official club website.

Stockport County have let the youngster head out the exit door on a temporary basis to get some experience under his belt.

Popoola, 19, joined the Hatters earlier this summer on a free transfer following his departure from Premier League side AFC Bournemouth.

He has now linked up with Spennymoor in the National League North on an initial one-month basis to boost his development.

Stockport loan exit

Stockport will be hoping that Popoola can get plenty of game time under his belt in non-league over the course of the next four weeks. They swooped to land him as a potential long-term addition and will be keen to see how he develops over the next couple of years or so with a view to him possibly breaking into their first-team.

The teenager was on the books at Watford before linking up with Bournemouth’s academy in 2022. He was then loaned out to Cheshunt during his time with the Cherries.

Stockport have been busy this summer on the transfer front as they look to mount another promotion push in League Two. Dave Challinor has delved into the market to bring in the likes of Louie Barry, Jordan Smith and Nick Powell, among others, to bolster his ranks.

The Hatters have until the deadline at 11pm to conclude any final bits of incoming or outgoing business as they look ahead to their upcoming clash against Crawley Town.