Southampton signed winger Sulemana in the January transfer window but despite catching the eye for the Saints, he wasn’t able to carry the Saints away from the relegation zone as they dropped to the Championship.

He managed two goals and an assist in 18 games in the Premier League.

Sulemana has been linked with a move away this summer but with tonight’s 11pm deadline nearing, an exit hasn’t transpired. Now though, fresh claims regarding Everton’s persisting interest have emerged from Football Insider.

They state that Everton are working on a deal after agreeing to sell Alex Iwobi to Fulham. However, Southampton value Sulemana at £30m and at that price, the 21-year-old could prove too expensive for the Toffees, even with Iwobi heading to West London with top-flight rivals Fulham.

Another late departure?

Southampton’s relegation means much of the focus has been on high-profile departures from St. Mary’s and even with just hours left in the window, we could see some big names move on to pastures new.

Sulemana is among those to have interest from elsewhere but with a £3om price tag on his head, clubs like Everton who are having to operate with limited budgets might find it hard to strike a deal.

If he does stay with Southampton, Sulemana could prove a valuable asset for Russell Martin but time will tell just how his situation pans out.