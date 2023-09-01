Sunderland’s Patrick Roberts will likely join Southampton with there being little chance of him signing a new deal in the north east, as per Michael Graham.

Roberts, 26, has made three Championship appearances for Sunderland so far this season.

The dynamic winger played a big role in their top six finish last time around making 44 league outings including the play-offs. He scored five and assisted seven in the second tier for Sunderland.

He has entered the final year of his contract and with Sunderland managing to tie many of their stars down to longer deals, it was questioned why Roberts’ extension hadn’t been agreed.

Reports broke yesterday linking the Saints with a move for Roberts. They reportedly made a bid totalling £5million for the star winger.

Now, it has been claimed there is a growing chance he makes the move to the south coast today, joining Ross Stewart in doing so.

Clarke: I wouldn’t expect him to go. Cant rule out a huge bid etc, but #SAFC in strong position with him. Roberts: Practically no chance of him signing a new deal, so he’ll probably move to #SaintsFC today. They need to put together an offer that works though. https://t.co/uAQ3ucaWoz — Michael Graham (@Capt_Fishpaste) September 1, 2023

A big loss

A large part of Sunderland’s success last season was their fluid play and trickery on both flanks.

They lost Amad Diallo at the end of his loan and now they appear to be losing another man who made Sunderland tick last season.

The Black Cats needed a winger before the reports broke linking Roberts with a move away and now it seems Kristjaan Speakman and his scouts need to really turn the heat up in their pursuit for attacking reinforcements.

It’s going to be a busy day on Wearside, and it remains to be seen whether it will be a successful one.

Up next for Tony Mowbray’s men is a home clash against Southampton tomorrow afternoon.