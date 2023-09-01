Southampton midfielder to link up with League One side on loan

Southampton will let the youngster head to League One to help him get some more experience under his belt.

Finnigan, 19, spent time at Crewe Alexandra in League Two in the last campaign to boost his development.

Football Insider claim he is now heading to the league above with the Shrews as the next step in his career.

Southampton exit on the horizon

Loaning Finnigan out again is a shrewd decision by Southampton and they will hope that he can get plenty of game time at Shrewsbury in this campaign in the third tier.

He has been on the books of the Saints for his whole career to date and has risen up through their illustrious academy ranks. The prospect penned his first professional deal back in 2020 and has since been a regular at various youth levels over the past few years.

Finnigan coincidently made his first and only senior appearance for the Hampshire outfit to date in an FA Cup clash against Shrewsbury back in January 2021.

He was given the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis last January when Crewe came calling and went on to become an important player during his brief stint in Cheshire, playing 16 games in all competitions and chipping in with a single goal.

Finnigan returned to Southampton earlier this summer and is now set for a deadline day exit to Shrewsbury.