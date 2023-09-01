Southampton man’s loan move to German giants now looks unlikely

Borussia Dortmund’s pursuit for Southampton man Armel Bella-Kotchap is now looking unlikely, as per Florian Plettenberg.

Bella-Kotchap, 21, played 24 Premier League games for Southampton last season.

He joined the Saints from VFL Bochum last summer after registering a season in the Bundesliga.

The French-born Germany national player is yet to feature for Russell Martin’s side this season with the central defender linked with a move away.

German giants Bayern Munich hold interest, but they were challenged by Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund with the latter targeting a loan move.

However, it seems a move to Borussia Dortmund could fall through after a new update from Plettenberg.

⚠️ Armel Bella-Kotchap and BVB is close to be OFF at the moment! Reasons: Late answer from Southampton and the €15m for Füllkrug. Things can change today but his loan move to BVB is not very likely now. It’s also the feeling for the player. #BVB @SkySportDE 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/GvmrV70so5 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) September 1, 2023

A late twist?

Bayern Munich were said to be in pole position for the defender earlier this week so there is a chance they now step up their interest and make a late move to get a deal over the line today.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have improvements to make and Bella-Kotchap would be a strong addition to their ranks.

It would be a shame to see him leave St Mary’s so soon after joining, but Martin has managed quite well without him so far and it doesn’t appear as if the 21-year-old will be a huge miss.

The Saints deserve a lot of credit for how they’ve handled their business so far and they could still have more to come with a few names linked with a move to the south coast today.

Up next is a trip to Sunderland in Championship action tomorrow afternoon.