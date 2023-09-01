Southampton have obligation to buy Manchester City’s Harwood-Bellis for hefty eight-figure sum, says reporter

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook says that Southampton have an obligation to buy Manchester City’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis for around £20million should they earn promotion.

Manchester City have just announced that centre-back Harwood-Bellis, 21, has completed a season-ling loan move to Southampton.

It’s another loan exit from the Etihad for Harwood-Bellis who has now spent time with Anderlecht, Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City, and Burnley, with his last season at Burnley being his most impressive.

A number of sides have been linked with permanent and loan moves for Harwood-Bellis this summer, but it’s the Saints who’ve got a deal over the line.

And Russell Martin’s side could eventually be signing Harwood-Bellis on a permanent deal after Crook revealed on Twitter that the Saints have an obligation to buy the Englishman for around £20million, should they earn promotion this season.

Crook tweeted:

Hardwood-Bellis now confirmed. There is an obligation to buy of around £20m if #SaintsFC win promotion. https://t.co/O5SLYxOQ2c — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) September 1, 2023

The future for Harwood-Bellis

Harwood-Bellis is another talented City player who just can’t break into the first-team.

He showed his class at Burnley last season and if injury hadn’t curtailed his season, he might well have worked his way into City’s first-team plans.

But he’s back out on loan and in the Championship where he knows he can perform, and for Southampton, this is a very, very good signing.

Harwood-Bellis could help fire the Saints to promotion and that would force his permanent exit from City, giving him a new, Premier League home in Southampton in the process.

If all goes well, Harwood-Bellis and Southampton could form a very positive, long-term partnership.