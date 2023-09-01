Southampton have blocked Wolves’ approach for striker Che Adams with the striker now looking likely to stay, as per The Athletic.

Adams, 27, has scored three Championship goals so far this season.

The Scotsman has been subject to large interest from the Premier League following Southampton’s relegation with several clubs taking note of the situation.

However, earlier today it was claimed Wolves were pushing the hardest for a deal with the Premier League side wanting an initial loan move for Adams.

The Athletic are now reporting that move has been blocked and despite interest from Bournemouth as well, it looks as if Adams may stay at St Mary’s past tonight’s deadline.

Building a strong force

Should Adams stay at St Mary’s it would significantly boost their chances of promotion.

Russell Martin’s side look incredibly tough to beat this season. He has the Saints adopting his meticulous style of play, but there are times when they just need that killer instinct.

Southampton have handled their business so far this summer very well and given the loss of key men they still find themselves with a squad more than capable of doing harm to their Championship opposition.

It will be interesting to see how their deadline ends with a few players still linked to the club.

Up next for Southampton is a trip to Sunderland tomorrow afternoon.