League One outfit Reading are set to sign Southampton youngster Dom Ballard on loan, reports Reading Chronicle.

Ballard, 18, plays as an attacker for Southampton. He made his Premier League debut for the club last season, featuring twice in the top flight, but now he looks set to leave the club on loan before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Reading Chronicle are reporting that Reading are set to sign the Englishman on loan, giving Ballard his first loan exit from St Mary’s and his first proper taste of first-team football.

The Royals have had a turbulent summer both on and off the pitch, but new boss – and former Saints boss – Ruben Selles has so far managed to bring in 10 new players this summer, with Ballard looking set to be the 11th.

Following relegation from the Championship last season, Reading have managed to claim two wins and six points from their opening five games of the season, having started the campaign with a one-point deduction.

A solid signing?

Ballard obviously lacks experience. But he’s shown glimpses of great potential at Southampton who will have taken their time in finding the right home for Ballard this season.

In League One and at a side in Reading who may not be so high up in the table come May, Ballard could get some valuable first-team exposure, and he should eventually return to Southampton as a better, more rounded player.

Whether he’ll be a regular starter or more of a rotational player, or an impact substitute, remains to be seen, but it looks like a decent signing for Reading nonetheless.