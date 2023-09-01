Wolves are pushing to sign Southampton striker Che Adams, but Dharmesh Sheth says the club are looking at a loan move for the Saints forward.

Adams has been in transfer headlines throughout the summer. And as we edge towards the 11pm transfer deadline, the Southampton man remains in headlines.

Reports earlier today revealed that Bournemouth and Wolves were in talks to sign the striker as Southampton work on a deal for Sunderland’s Ross Stewart.

But Sky Sports reporter Sheth has now made the surprising revelation that Wolves are pushing for a loan move.

He told GIVEMESPORT:

“Che Adams is the interesting one. We thought he was going to go to Everton on a permanent deal, but it looks like Wolves are really pushing. It looks like they’re pushing for a loan move.

“This is interesting because Che Adams has entered the final year of his contract. There is talk that maybe they will extend that contract by a further year just to maintain his value before allowing him to go on loan, with Wolves being the primary focus as far as they’re concerned.”

Like Sheth says; Adams is in the final year of his contract and so it always looked like he’d leave on a permanent basis this summer. What good a loan exit would do for Southampton remains unclear, unless they can get an extension on his deal.

1 of 15 What stadium is this? Loftus Road Portman Road Bloomfield Road The Den

Wolves in for Adams

Adams remains a top player with Premier League pedigree. He’s shown his class in the opening games of this season and expect Southampton to remain keen on keeping him, despite the seemingly imminent arrival of Stewart.

But Stewart’s arrival no doubt means that the Saints are open to offers for Adams, though sending him out on loan when he’s in the final year of his deal seems odd.

Expect the club to be working on a contract extension if that is the case, but with the 11pm deadline getting very close now, time is running out for both Southampton and Wolves.