Sheffield Wednesday target Isaac Hayden was said to be undergoing a medical at Hillsborough but Mike McGrath claims Standard Liege are making a late bid to sign him.

Sheffield Wednesday are desperate to add some more new faces to their ranks and earlier today, it seemed as though one player who could be inbound is Newcastle United defensive midfielder Hayden.

Football Insider reported that Hayden was undergoing a medical with the Owls ahead of a proposed deadline day move but now, reporter Mike McGrath has said Belgian side Standard Liege have made a late bid for the 28-year-old.

McGrath provided the update on Twitter but time will tell if this impacts Hayden’s proposed move to Hillsborough.

Standard Liege have made late bid to land Isaac Hayden from Newcastle #NUFC — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) September 1, 2023

Hayden has been free to leave Newcastle United for much of the summer transfer window and just when it seemed Sheffield Wednesday was his likely destination, the move could be hijacked by Belgian outfit Liege.

What now?

Just when it seemed Hayden would be Hillsborough-bound, a late spanner has entered the works. Time will tell just how the situation pans out, but it would be a real blow for Wednesday to see the Newcastle United man move elsewhere.

His experience in the Premier League and Championship would have made him a valuable asset for Munoz’s men and it might yet be that his move goes through. There’s no doubt that this latest development provides some unwanted nerves for the Owls and their supporters though.

Hayden is down the pecking order at Newcastle and will need a move away today if he wants regular minutes this season.