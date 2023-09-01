Sheffield Wednesday have had a busy summer transfer window but following a dismal start to the season, Xisco Munoz is keen to add some new faces to his squad before the window slams shut later today.

Now, amid their hunt for more options in the middle of the park, it is claimed Blackburn Rovers man Buckley is a player on their radar.

Lancs Live reports that Wednesday have made contact with their Championship rivals over a possible loan deal for Buckley.

The 23-year-old looks to have dropped down the pecking order under Jon Dahl Tomasson, playing just one minute of Championship football despite nothing three goals and two assists in two EFL Cup games this season.

In fact, the report adds that Buckley has been left out of the squad again for this weekend’s game against Plymouth Argyle, so it could be that he makes a late move away from Ewood Park.

On the move?

Buckley has proven himself as a solid midfielder at Championship level and his performances in the cup have warranted more opportunities in the league this season. A fringe role likely won’t appeal to the player, so a loan to another second-tier side could be ideal.

He has a great amount of experience to his name already, notching 130 appearances for Rovers since coming through the academy.

Buckley plays as a central or attacking midfielder usually, offering a creative presence in the middle. That wouldn’t go amiss at Hillsborough, with Sheffield Wednesday losing every league game thus far.