Sheffield Wednesday have considered a move for West Brom midfielder Alex Mowatt, a report from The Star has said.

Sheffield Wednesday have been in the market for another midfield addition before the end of the transfer window. Plenty of names have been linked but with the 11pm deadline nearing, the Owls are yet to bring another in.

Now, in a fresh report from The Star, a new name has emerged.

It is reported that Wednesday have considered West Brom man Mowatt as a potential signing in their late midfielder search.

The 28-year-old has only made three substitute appearances for the Baggies in the early stages of the Championship season but it remains unknown if the Owls’ interest has been firmed up with a move at this juncture, nor is it known if a deal would be temporary or permanent.

Mowatt is more than familiar with Yorkshire having come through Leeds United’s academy before becoming a key player with Barnsley.

A late move away?

Sheffield Wednesday are desperate to add a midfielder to their ranks but time will tell if they can actually get someone in before the deadline. Mowatt seems like a feasible target given that he’s not been starting for West Brom but losing him would mean there’s not much depth in the middle of the park for Corberan.

The Owls have to keep their options open in the final hours of the window but as the clock ticks, their targets will be dwindling.

Mowatt has a year left on his West Brom contract and has played 40 times for the club since signing in 2021. He spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough, where he chipped in with two assists in 31 games.