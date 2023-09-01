Charlton Athletic are set to sign Luton Town youngster Louie Watson on loan, says Richard Cawley.

Watson, 22, currently plays for Luton Town, but following the Hatters’ promotion to the Premier League, the midfielder has fallen down the pecking order.

And South London Press journalist Cawley is now saying that Watson is set to sign for Charlton Athletic on loan, ahead of today’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Formerly of Derby County, Watson joined Luton Town last season and featured five times in their promotion-winning 2022/23 Championship campaign, but is yet to play in the Premier League this time round.

The Addicks have signed seven players so far this summer. But the club have had a turbulent past week after sacking former manager Dean Holden after a poor start to the season, with some new signings expected to arrive at The Valley today.

Watson to Charlton

Watson remains a fairly inexperienced player. He didn’t play a huge role last season but he’ll have gained a lot of experience playing in a promotion-winning team, and he’ll be a much better player for it.

And leaving the club on loan looks like a good move with League One a good level for him to potentially prevail at.

For Charlton, it looks like a solid signing, but the Addicks really need to get their affairs in order soon, with the club looking like they’re in a bit of turmoil after the rash decision to sack Holden last weekend.

Up next for Charlton is a home game v Fleetwood Town tomorrow.