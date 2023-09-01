QPR defender to head out the exit door on a temporary basis before the deadline

QPR defender Trent Rendall is set to join Eastleigh on loan, according to a report by West London Sport.

QPR are letting the youngster head out the exit door on a temporary exit to help him get some more experience under his belt.

Rendall, 21, has featured for the Hoops over pre-season but remains down the pecking order under Gareth Ainsworth in the Championship for now.

West London Sport report that he is poised to link up with Eastleigh before the end of the transfer window with the deadline at 11pm this evening.

QPR exit on the cards

A loan exit for Rendall will enable him to get some regular game time in the National League to boost his development. QPR could still see him as a long-term option for them at the back.

He was on the books at Arsenal before switching to the R’s back in 2014. The prospect has since risen up through the academy ranks and has been a regular for the London outfit at various youth levels over recent times.

However, he is yet to make a senior competitive appearance for the Hoops and still has a few players ahead of him in his position which has paved the way for another temporary exit for this term.

Rendall has had spells away at Eastbourne and Gloucester City in the past and is now heading to Eastleigh. QPR are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Middlesbrough and head to the Riverside Stadium on the back of two league losses in a row.