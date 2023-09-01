Leeds United forward Luis Sinisterra is a loan target for Bournemouth but despite claims of an agreement from Fabrizio Romano, Graham Smyth has said a deal isn’t in place yet.

Leeds United forward Sinisterra is among the players to have been regularly linked with a move away this summer.

It has looked more and more likely that the Colombian will be staying put as the end of the window has moved closer but now, fresh claims of interest from the Premier League have emerged hours before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Transfer guru Romano has said on Twitter that Bournemouth have reached a verbal agreement to sign Sinisterra on loan from the Whites with a deal being finalised before a medical.

Bournemouth reach verbal agreement to sign Luis Sinisterra from Leeds United, here we go! 🚨🍒 #AFCB Deal being finalised between clubs as player already accepted. Understand it’s loan move for winger set to travel for medical. pic.twitter.com/VpIELehRiW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023

However, the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Smyth has since said that an agreement is not in place yet despite strong interest.

Leeds United yet to reach an agreement with anyone over Luis Sinisterra. Bournemouth, as reported by @FabrizioRomano very keen to get it done. There's Premier League and overseas interest. #lufc — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) September 1, 2023

Sinisterra was unavailable for the Birmingham City and West Brom games but made a goalscoring return to the team in the win over Ipswich Town.

A late move?

It would be a real blow to lose a player of Sinisterra’s quality this close to the end of the window. There wouldn’t be much time to find a replacement, so clarity is needed as soon as possible if a move is to come to fruition.

Sinisterra’s ability is far above Championship level, hence why many thought he’d be on the move earlier in the window.

Time will tell just how this situation will pan out but it seems to be very much up in the air amid interest from Bournemouth.