Portsmouth left-back Denver Hume is a target for Port Vale and Swindon Town, a report from The News has said.

Portsmouth’s stance over Hume’s future has been well-documented over the course of the summer transfer window.

Pompey have been looking to find the former Sunderland man a move ahead of the window’s end and with the 11pm deadline moving closer and closer, claims of two interested parties have emerged in a fresh report from The News.

They state that Portsmouth’s League One rivals Port Vale are interested in signing Hume, while League Two side Swindon Town are also admirers of the player.

The 25-year-old is far down the pecking order under John Mousinho and a fresh start elsewhere will be Hume’s best bet of finding regular game time this season. He has played 29 times for the club since joining in January 2022, chipping in with two assists from the left in the process.

A fresh start needed

It was hoped that Hume could find form again after leaving Sunderland for a fresh start with Portsmouth but as it has gone, he’s not been able to make an impact in Hampshire over the past 18 months or so.

As a result, a move away is his best option. He’s proven himself as a solid option in League One before, managing two goals and 10 assists in 87 appearances in the third-tier along the way. However, in an effort to find a starting spot, a drop down a level may be his best option.

Portsmouth and Hume will be hoping a deal can be done before tonight but time will tell whether he remains in League One with Port Vale or if he drop a division to join Swindon Town.