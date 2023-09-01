Millwall midfielder George Evans is poised to sign for League Two side Wrexham, reporter Richard Cawley has said on Twitter.

Millwall man Evans is on the fringes of Gary Rowett’s plans this season. He’s made brief appearances off the bench in the Lions’ last two games but with tonight’s deadline moving closer and closer, it has been said that he could be among the departures.

Now, it is said that he could be dropping all the way down to League Two.

Reporter Cawley has said on Twitter that Evans is signing for big-spenders Wrexham.

#Millwall midfielder George Evans signing for Wrexham. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) September 1, 2023

While a move away from Evans isn’t going to come as much of a surprise, a drop down to the fourth-tier is an eye-catching one. He’s spent the vast majority of his career in the Championship and has played 51 times in League One but the 28-year-old midfielder has never played in League Two before, so this is new territory for him.

A fresh start for Evans

Evans has only a year left on his contract at The Den and given that he hasn’t been able to command a regular role in Gary Rowett’s side, it makes sense that he heads for pastures new in a bid to find minutes elsewhere before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Evans should be confident of finding a regular role in League Two, be it in midfield or at centre-back, where he can also play.

His level of experience in the Championship should be of great value to Phil Parkinson’s side as he embarks on a new challenge.