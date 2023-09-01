Manchester United man Charlie McNeill is currently undergoing a medical at League One side Stevenage ahead of a deadline day loan move, as per the Daily Mail.

McNeill, 19, is one of three youngster set to depart Old Trafford on loan.

The young striker has one goal in two Premier League 2 appearances so far this season.

He spent part of last season on loan in League Two with Newport County. He scored twice and assisted once in 20 fourth tier outings.

Now it appears a move to the third tier is on the cards with newly-promoted Stevenage looking his likely destination.

Hitting the ground running

The 19-year-old still lacks senior experience and given the fact he hasn’t played as high as the third tier before it is vital he finds his form early on.

Stevenage have started the season well and are towards the top end of League One despite being new to the division.

Whether they can maintain this positive start remains to be seen, but Steve Evans certainly has his side heading in the right direction.

McNeill has proven he is a lethal finisher, he once managed 24 goals and six assists in 21 U18 Premier League appearances. But, it’s easier said than done when it comes to the senior game.

This would be a solid end to business for Stevenage with the youngster also likely to develop massively in the senior environment for a full year.

Up next for Stevenage is a trip to Leyton Orient this weekend.