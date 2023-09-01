‘Made their case’: Birmingham City keen on Manchester United loan move but deal looks unlikely

Birmingham City have made their case to bring Hannibal Mejbri back to the club, says Darren Witcoop, but neither Mejbri or Manchester United want him to return to the Championship.

Mejbri, 20, spent last season on loan with Birmingham City in the Championship. The midfielder made 38 league appearances for Blues, scoring once and assisting five before returning to parent club Manchester United this summer.

He’s yet to play for the Red Devils this season, with another loan move expected; Witcoop says that Luton Town have enquired about a potential deal for the youngster, with interest from Europe too.

But the Mirror journalist has also revealed that John Eustace’s Birmingham City have made a case to bring Mejbri back to the club on loan before tonight’s 11pm deadline, but that neither Mejbri nor Manchester United are keen on the Tunisian returning to the Championship this summer.

Witcoop tweeted:

Hannibal Mejbri could still leave Man United on loan tomorrow. Luton have enquired about him along with European clubs. Birmingham made their case for the Tunisian to return but club and player doesn’t want to play in Championship. #MUFC #ManchesterUnited #LTFC #LutonTown #BCFC — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) August 31, 2023

Mejbri needed at Birmingham?

Birmingham City have had a superb summer transfer window so far, and in fairness, they might not even need Mejbri back.

He’s a good player, no doubt, and having him around would be helpful for Eustace. But the Blues boss has already replaced Mejbri since last season, and then some, with a horde of new players having arrived this summer.

Birmingham City have a great set of players now and that’s showing in their league results so far this season. Still, expect Blues to try and put the cherry on top on today’s transfer deadline day, with another potential signing or two.