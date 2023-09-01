French club FC Metz could sign Hull City striker Oscar Estupinan on loan today, according to reports, with a potential £5million to buy.

Estupinan joined Hull City from Portuguese side Vitoria de Guimaraes last summer, going on to score an impressive 13 Championship goals in his opening season at the club.

The bulk of those goals were scored in the first half of the season, before injury kicked in, forcing him to spend a lot of time on the sidelines towards the end of the season.

There’s been murmurings of Estupinan potentially leaving the club this summer and now reports coming out of France (via Hull Live) have revealed that Ligue 1 side FC Metz could offer the Colombian a lifeline.

It’s claimed that FC Metz are pushing to sign the 26-year-old on loan before today’s 11pm deadline and that the club could also have a £5million option to buy within the loan move.

Oscar leaving?

Estupinan showed some great form in the first half of last season. But he’s steadily fallen down the pecking order after injury and a bit of poor form took over, and now it looks like he could be on the move.

A move to Ligue 1 could be a great move for the striker and if he can stay fit then it could be a good move for Metz too.

But that’s the key for Estupinan here; staying fit. If Hull eventually seal a £5million deal for the striker then it could be good business for everyone involved.