Bolton Wanderers boss Evatt said that midfielder Sadlier was alongside defender Declan John in being available for transfer in the closing stages of the window.

Neither have seen a move come to fruition just yet but now, claims of late interest in Sadlier have emerged.

Football League World reports that the 28-year-old Irishman is a target for League One trio Leyton Orient, Lincoln City and Cambridge United.

His Bolton contract runs out at the end of this season so a sale would likely be their preference, meaning they can get a fee for his services and removing the risk of him leaving for nothing next year. It is said that they are open to a loan though as they look to get the former West Ham man a move away before the deadline.

A late move needed

It seems Sadlier isn’t going to get many chances under Evatt this season, so a late move away is his best option. He’s proven before that he’s a solid asset at League One level and as a player who can operate in a range of attacking positions, Sadlier could prove a valuable asset for one of Leyton Orient, Lincoln City or Cambridge United.

He can play on either the left or right wing or through the middle as a striker or attacking midfielder.

Sadlier spent the second half of last season on loan with Orient, managing a goal and five assists in 19 games.