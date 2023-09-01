Bolton Wanderers attacking midfielder Kieran Sadlier is wanted by Leyton Orient, Lincoln City and Cambridge United, as per Football League World.
Bolton Wanderers boss Evatt said that midfielder Sadlier was alongside defender Declan John in being available for transfer in the closing stages of the window.
Neither have seen a move come to fruition just yet but now, claims of late interest in Sadlier have emerged.
Football League World reports that the 28-year-old Irishman is a target for League One trio Leyton Orient, Lincoln City and Cambridge United.
His Bolton contract runs out at the end of this season so a sale would likely be their preference, meaning they can get a fee for his services and removing the risk of him leaving for nothing next year. It is said that they are open to a loan though as they look to get the former West Ham man a move away before the deadline.
A late move needed
It seems Sadlier isn’t going to get many chances under Evatt this season, so a late move away is his best option. He’s proven before that he’s a solid asset at League One level and as a player who can operate in a range of attacking positions, Sadlier could prove a valuable asset for one of Leyton Orient, Lincoln City or Cambridge United.
He can play on either the left or right wing or through the middle as a striker or attacking midfielder.
Sadlier spent the second half of last season on loan with Orient, managing a goal and five assists in 19 games.