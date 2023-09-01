Journalist Darren Witcoop has suggested that Leicester City could make a late, £6million swoop for QPR talisman Ilias Chair on deadline day.

Today is the final day of the summer transfer window and clubs up and down the country, and throughout Europe, will be busy.

And Championship contenders Leicester City look they could be one of the busier sides with players looking like they could come and go before 11pm’s transfer deadlines.

The Foxes have a few players on other clubs’ radars and some on their own radar too; one being QPR man Chair.

He’s been linked throughout the summer and Witcoop is now saying that a late Leicester move for the Moroccan international can’t be ruled out, with the 25-year-old high up on Leicester City’s list of potential targets.

Witcoop tweeted:

Update on QPR’s Ilias Chair. Leicester not ruled out a £6m deadline day move. Club expected to be busy with various potential outgoings – Daka, Iheanacho, Ndidi and Sangare. Opening the door for Chair, high up on Leicester’s list. Busy day expected. #LCFC #QPR #leicestercity — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) August 31, 2023

Chair to Leicester?

Chair is certainly someone who Leicester City like and if they lose some players today, especially attacking ones like Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka, then a swoop for Chair could come about.

For QPR, losing the player would be a huge blow, but the R’s have been struggling off the pitch for some time now and so it could be difficult for them to reject a £6million bid.

Chair won’t be at the club forever but R’s boss Gareth Ainsworth will view Chair as a key component in their 2023/24 season, which looks set to be a struggle after losing three of their opening four games of the season.

QPR fans could be waiting nervously for the transfer window to end.