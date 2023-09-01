Everton are back in talks with Leeds United over the potential signing of Wilfried Gnonto, reports Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas.

Everton have been chasing a deal for the 19-year-old Gnonto throughout the summer.

The Toffees have seen bids rejected for the Italian who Leeds have insisted isn’t for sale. But Gnonto was seemingly pushing for a move away from Elland Road which prompted Daniel Farke to exile the attacker, until last weekend’s outing at Ipswich Town in which Gnonto scored.

But Sky Sports reporter Thomas has revealed this morning that Everton are now back in talks with Leeds over a potential deal for Gnonto ahead of tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Thomas tweeted:

One final twist?

Gnonto has had a turbulent summer. He looked destined to leave at one point, specifically when it became clear that Farke wasn’t going to entertain wantaway players, but then he came back into the fold.

He’s played the last two for Leeds now and it’s suggested that the club are ready to keep him and that Gnonto is ready to play in the Championship this season.

But now it looks like Everton could make a final push for the Italian and with Gnonto having previously pushed for a move away, he too could make one final effort to get the deal over the line.

It’d be a blow for Leeds to lose him on the final day of the window as he is a very good player for them. But with Everton looking desperate, they could table a bid that’s too good to knock back.