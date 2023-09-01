Leeds United midfielder Darko Gyabi is drawing loan interest from Fleetwood Town, it has been said by The Athletic.

Leeds United youngster Gyabi was among the talents tipped for a first-team breakthrough in the wake of the club’s relegation to the Championship. He’s been in and around Daniel Farke’s side having been in every matchday squad but across two appearances, he’s only played 46 minutes.

Speculation of a late loan away from Elland Road has circulated and now, The Athletic states that Fleetwood Town are interested in a loan move for the 19-year-old midfielder.

A move away would give him a shot at finding regular minutes away from Leeds United and given his limited senior experience, it could be ideal for his development.

Fleetwood play their football in League One and are managed by former Celtic midfielder Scott Brown, so the Cod Army boss would be full of advice for a young midfielder like Gyabi.

A good move for Gyabi?

While there might have been hopes of a Leeds United breakthrough for the towering midfielder, a loan move may well be Gyabi’s best option. Farke has bolstered his midfield ranks with moves for Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev in recent days, so Gyabi will only be pushed further down the pecking order.

As such, a temporary move to League One looks ideal for Gyabi. Time will tell if it is Fleetwood he heads to but before tonight’s 11pm deadline, it seems highly likely that the former Manchester City youngster makes a loan exit.