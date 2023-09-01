Leeds United man Joe Gelhardt will stay at the club this summer despite interest from elsewhere, as per James Marshment.

Gelhardt, 21, spent part of last season on loan at Sunderland.

He made 20 appearances in the Championship for the Black Cats scoring three and assisting another three.

The versatile attacker often played as a striker for Sunderland, but being the focal point didn’t always suit him in the north east.

He often performs much better playing off another striker, but that was impossible given the situation at Sunderland last season.

His future at Leeds United remained in doubt, but after appearing six times for them so far this season, he is now set to stay at the club despite interest from Ipswich Town.

Leeds forward Joe Gelhardt will stay at Elland Road on deadline day after the club declined several offers for his services, @TEAMtalk understands.

Ipswich Town were among those keen on a deal.

Can be crucial

Gelhardt definitely has the quality to be a big player for Daniel Farke this season.

The 21-year-old appears to be getting plenty of chances so far this season to prove his worth and the latest update suggests he’ll get many more this season.

The Whites looked much better last time out against Ipswich Town, but they must now build on that result to ensure they’ll be in the top six conversation come May next year.

Ipswich Town are also looking to maintain their momentum built up over the past year. They’ve started strong this season and they appear to have adapted well to the demands of the Championship.

Both sides could well be in the mix this year, but it will be Leeds United who get to make the most of Gelhardt on their quest for promotion.