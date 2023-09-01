Leeds United have been in the market for a late signing or two and speculation is surrounding the future of West Brom man Thomas-Asante.

Stoke City are said to have failed with a £2m move for the 24-year-old earlier this week but today, it was reported that the Baggies value him at £5m. Other clubs are said to have been keeping tabs on his situation and now, Leeds United have been linked.

Football Insider claims that Leeds United are exploring a late move for the former MK Dons and Salford City man today.

Thomas-Asante has three goals in four games for the Baggies so far this season and overall, he’s notched 12 goals in 39 games for Carlos Corberan’s side. He has two years left on his contract at The Hawthorns, but other clubs are keen on taking him before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

On the move?

Thomas-Asante has made the step up to Championship football in impressive fashion and as he gains further experience in the division, the hope will be that the forward will only get better as time goes on.

At £5m, West Brom would have the funds to bring in a replacement but with time running out, it would be risky to cash in. With the interest from Championship rivals Leeds United and Stoke City, they would be weakening themselves while strengthening rivals too.

If Thomas-Asante is to move, the buying club will have until 11pm tonight to get a permanent deal done.