Leeds United have loaned right-back Cody Drameh to Birmingham City today.

Drameh joins the Birmingham City revolution on deadline day, and for Blues, it’s a very smart signing.

But for Drameh, it’s another temporary exit from Leeds – although Birmingham City have the option to buy – despite the 21-year-old impressing during a loan spell at Luton Town in the second half of last season.

Many would’ve thought that Leeds’ relegation meant that Drameh would finally get his shot in the first-team. But Farke explained that the recent arrival of Djed Spence, and the presence of long-standing right-back Luke Ayling, meant that Drameh would’ve been limited in game time.

Quoting from today’s pre-match press conference, Phil Hay tweeted:

On Drameh – Farke said the decision to let him out on loan was nothing against Drameh as a player or a person. Says Ayling/Spence being here meant Drameh wouldn't get as many minutes as he wanted. Says Drameh's choice to go and it's "a smart move". #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) September 1, 2023

Drameh to Birmingham

Drameh’s exit certainly seems like a bit of a strange one.

Given Ayling and Spence’s presence, Drameh wouldn’t get much game time this season; that much is understandable. But why Leeds signed Spence when they have an heir to Ayling in Drameh doesn’t make that much sense.

Spence may be a more proven player but Leeds are now developing another team’s youngster, whilst sending a promising one of their own to a Championship rival.

It’s a strange move but Birmingham City have a very good player on their hands, and Drameh has a good club to go and make a name for himself at.

Leeds v Sheffield Wednesday kicks off at 3pm tomorrow afternoon.