Latest on Leeds United starlet’s immediate future amid Fleetwood Town and Valenciennes interest

According to The Athletic journalist Phil Hay, Darko Gyabi will not be leaving Leeds United during this transfer window and be staying at Elland Road until January.



Fleetwood Town had earlier hopes of landing Whites’ starlet Gyabi on loan but these were said to have been hit by a late bid for his services.

This bid came from Ligue 2 side Valenciennes – their second bid of this transfer window. As reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth earlier this week, the French side had a £4m bid for Gyabi rejected. Valenciennes’ move to match what Daniel Farke’s side paid for the former Manchester City protege could have gazumped Fleetwood’s loan interest in the 19-year-old.

Yet, both Ligue 2 side Valenciennes and League One strugglers Fleetwood Town are set to miss out with the youngster staying at the West Yorkshire club, the latest update from The Athletic has said.

Staying at Elland Road

Gyabi arrived at Elland Road much heralded and lauded. Yet, the youngster has not really made a consolidated breakthrough under any manager at Elland Road. He has shown flashes of his worth with his performances for the Whites in last season’s Premier League 2 competition.

However, arrivals such as Ethan Ampadu, Glen Kamara, and Ilia Gruev during this current transfer window have pushed him further down the pecking order in LS11.

Leeds United seemingly are not swayed by a permanent offer from Valenciennes. This is despite the fact they would recoup what they paid for him and would have his wages off the bill.

Equally so, by keeping him at Elland Road until January, the Whites are denying the teen midfielder the chance to move out and build on his undoubted ability and potential with Fleetwood Town.

Whatever plans Leeds have for Gyabi, it appears that the club think that his development is best done in-house.