Keith Downie says that Sunderland striker Ross Stewart has completed his medical at Southampton.

Stewart looks set to swap Sunderland for Southampton in the final hours of this summer’s transfer window.

The Saints’ interest has peaked in the final 48 hours of the window. It comes amid Stewart’s contract uncertainty at Sunderland and despite the player currently being out injured, he’s passed his medical with the Saints.

Trusted reporter Downie revealed on Twitter earlier this afternoon:

Ross Stewart has completed his Southampton medical and is putting the finishing touches to his move from Sunderland #SAFC #SaintsFC 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/UgdSEDgiF5 — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) September 1, 2023

Stewart looks set to become the Saints’ second deadline day, after Russell Martin’s side got a loan deal for Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis over the line.

In 80 total appearances for Sunderland, Stewart has scored 40 goals and grabbed a further eight assists; he scored 10 in 13 Championship games last season, despite injury plaguing his campaign.

A huge coup

Stewart showed his quality in the Championship last season; if he could’ve stayed fit then he might have netted 30 odd goals for Sunderland.

But his contractual situation was always going to mean a frantic deadline day where Stewart was concerned, and for Southampton, it looks like a move is in its final stages and it’s a huge transfer.

The Saints have made some very impressive signings this summer but Stewart could prove to be the biggest. When back and available, his goals will help cement the Saints’ position as a title contender this season, though it could take time for him to get fully up to speed.

For Sunderland, it’s obviously a blow, but the Black Cats may have known that this day was coming.