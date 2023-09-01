Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath says that Newcastle United midfielder Jeff Hendrick is currently at Sheffield Wednesday ahead of a potential move to the club.

Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with a number of potential signings today, with Newcastle United’s experienced midfielder Hendrick being one of them.

His Magpies teammate Isaac Hayden was reportedly set to undergo a medical at Wednesday but he could yet seal a late move elsewhere, though McGrath says that Hendrick is now at Sheffield Wednesday ahead of a potential move; presumably a loan move.

McGrath tweeted:

Jeff Hendrick currently at Sheffield Wednesday ahead of potential move from Newcastle #SWFC #NUFC 🦉 — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) September 1, 2023

Xisco Munoz’s Wednesday have completed 10 signings so far this summer with Hendrick looking set to become the 11th.

The Owls though have started poorly this season; they remain the only team in the league without a point to their name yet, and they go up against Yorkshire rivals Leeds United at Elland Road tomorrow.

A solid capture

Wednesday have signed a lot of players from overseas this summer; players lacking any real experience of the English game of of the Championship.

Hendrick though looks like a very good signing. He is someone with the relevant experience and he’ll add a huge amount of quality and leadership to the side.

He put in a good stint on loan at Reading last time round and he faces yet another relegation battle in the Championship, with matters not looking great for the Owls as things stand.

Tomorrow’s game v Leeds kicks off at 3pm.