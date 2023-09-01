Ipswich Town youngster Baggott looks poised for a bright future in the game. He gained experience out on loan with Gillingham and Cheltenham Town last season and has played the full 90 minutes in both of Ipswich’s cup clashes with Bristol Rovers and Reading so far this season.

However, Town are keen for him to gain more experience and it is claimed he’s heading out on a temporary basis again.

Football League World reports that Baggott is set to join League One side Blackpool on loan. Despite catching the eye in pre-season, the priority is to give the 20-year-old as many minutes as possible and with that looking unlikely in the Championship, Bloomfield Road looks set to be his destination.

Baggott has 16 Indonesia caps to his name and sees his Ipswich contract run until 2025, though a 12-month extension option is also included.

1 of 15 What stadium is this? Loftus Road Portman Road Bloomfield Road The Den

The hunt for regular minutes

Baggott made a good impression with Gillingham and when moving up to League One with Cheltenham, the hope was that he would maintain his momentum and hold down a regular spot there too.

That didn’t prove to be the case unfortunately, with Baggott playing just once for the club. However, he’s certainly a player who looks capable of holding his own in League One and he definitely has the talent to play at a higher level in the years to come.

Time will tell if the deal can be wrapped up before tonight’s deadline but this looks like a good deal for both clubs and the player.