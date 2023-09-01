Hull City poised to announce signing of Premier League attacker

Hull City are expected to announce the signing of Aston Villa winger Jaden Philogene, as detailed in a report by HullLive.

Hull City have been patiently waiting to conclude a deal to land the Premier League attacker.

Philogene, 21, spent last season on loan in the Championship at Cardiff City to boost his development.

HullLive claim he has already completed his medical with the Tigers ahead of a four-year switch and an announcement is expected ‘any moment’ now before the end of the transfer window at 11pm.

Hull deal nearly done

Philogene would be an exciting addition for Hull on a permanent basis and he will inject more quality into their attacking department. They have already raised eyebrows recently with their loan signing of Burnley ace Scott Twine.

Liam Rosenior’s side have picked up seven points from their first four games and drew 1-1 with Bristol City at home last time out. Next up is an away trip to Leicester City this weekend.

Philogene has been on the books at Aston Villa since 2018 and has since made six first-team appearances for the Midlands outfit. He was loaned out for the first time to Stoke City during the 2021/22 season before Cardiff came calling last year.

The England youth international was a hit on loan with the Bluebirds and scored five goals in 32 matches in all competitions.

He has been heavily involved with Villa over the course of pre-season but is now being given the green light to leave Villa Park for a new chapter in his career in East Yorkshire..