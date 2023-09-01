Fleetwood Town have looked at free agent after Huddersfield Town exit

Fleetwood Town have looked into a deal for Florian Kamberi but haven’t been able to agree terms with the free agent striker, as reported by the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 01.09.23, 13.53).

Fleetwood Town will have to look elsewhere for attacking reinforcements.

Kamberi, 28, is available following his departure from Championship side Huddersfield Town at the end of last season.

The Daily Record claim Fleetwood have considered him as a potential signing recently but weren’t able to get him in the end.

Fleetwood to look elsewhere

Kamberi would have given Fleetwood more competition and depth up front as Scott Brown assesses his options. Huddersfield swooped to land him back in January on a short-term basis but he wasn’t able to make an impact with the Terriers, featuring only twice for them in all competitions.

He moved to Hibernian in 2020 from Grasshopper and was a hit during his time in Edinburgh, scoring 21 goals in 70 games in all competitions.

That form earned him a move to Rangers on loan before St. Gallen snapped him up on a permanent basis. Sheffield Wednesday brought him in on loan for a brief stint back in the 2021/22 season whilst they were in League One and he chipped in with five goals in 27 outings for the Owls altogether.

Kamberi needs to find himself a new home now and will be weighing up his options. Fleetwood have been in the frame but their hunt for more additions has taken a turn elsewhere.