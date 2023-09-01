Fabrizio Romano says that West Brom right-back Ethan Ingram is set to join League Two side Salford City on a season-long loan deal.

Ingram, 20, is a product of the West Brom youth academy, and a player who’s held in high regards at the club.

But he’s yet to make his league debut for the Baggies and now it looks like he’s heading out on loan, with transfer guru Romano tweeting earlier this afternoon:

West Bromwich Albion right back Ethan Ingram set to join Salford City on season long loan — England U21 fullback signs now 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🤝🏻 #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023

Ingram has just one appearance in the EFL Cup to his name. He’s one of several talented names to emerge from the Baggies youth system in recent years, but one of the few that the club have managed to retain.

There were suitors in for Ingram at the start of 2023, though; Football Insider claimed at the time that Wolves and Championship rivals QPR were both in for the Englishman.

Problem position

Right-back has been a problem position for West Brom for a while now, so why Ingram isn’t getting a chance in the first-team remains to be seen.

At 20 years old, he may have hoped to have gained a bit more experience than he already has, but a move to Salford should see him play a lot of first-team football over the course of this season.

It’s a chance for the Baggies youngster to show what he can do and if he can put in some impressive performances then West Brom boss Carlos Corberan could make a spot for him in the first-team next season.