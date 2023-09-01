Doncaster Rovers hoping to land Sheffield United striker on loan, says reporter

Doncaster Rovers are hoping to sign Louie Marsh on loan from Sheffield United, reports Andy Giddings.

Doncaster Rovers are keen to secure the temporary addition of the youngster before the end of the transfer window.

Marsh, 19, has never been loaned out by Sheffield United before but may well head out for the first time now following their promotion to the Premier League last season.

According to BBC reporter Giddings on social media (see below), the player is now in Doncaster as Grant McCann’s side look to get a deal over the line before the deadline at 11pm.

Hearing Sheffield United youngster Louie Marsh is the player Doncaster Rovers are after. Player in Doncaster now in the hope of completing the deal. He has been the subject of interest from a number of clubs. #sufc | #drfc | @BBCSheffield — Andy Giddings (@SportGids1) September 1, 2023

Doncaster eye addition

It has been a tough start to the new campaign for Doncaster and they could do with some reinforcements to bolster their ranks.

Marsh would give them more competition and depth in forward areas if they can sort something with him and the Blades over the next couple of hours.

The teenager has been on the books at Bramall Lane for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy ranks of the top flight outfit.

He started training with Paul Heckingbottom’s side over the summer and featured for them over pre-season. The prospect has also been on the bench for them this term but may well now be given the green light to head out the exit door on loan.

A switch to Doncaster would help him get some regular game time under his belt in League Two and he wouldn’t have to move far from Sheffield either.